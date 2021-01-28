HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

ITRM opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 33,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $58,591.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $57,337.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,498 shares in the company, valued at $500,831.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,456 shares of company stock worth $263,749 in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

