HC Wainwright Raises Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target to $4.50

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.75 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.67.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $533.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,640.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $172,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 228,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 18.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 48.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.