Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hays plc is engaged in the provision of recruitment and office support services. The firm provides employee and employer services which consists of Hays Talent Solutions, Hays Executive and Hays Oil and Gas. Its operating business segments includes Asia Pacific; Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Ireland. Hays plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hays from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Hays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hays currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Hays stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.93. Hays has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

