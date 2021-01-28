Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ARKO) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ARKO) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.74% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

About Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II

As of December 22, 2020, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II was acquired by Arko Holdings Ltd., in a reverse merger transaction. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer or consumer-related products and service industries.

