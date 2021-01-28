Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.89 ($62.22).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) stock opened at €51.62 ($60.73) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.20. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a one year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a one year high of €54.54 ($64.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 53.00.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

