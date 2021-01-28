Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) a €31.50 Price Target

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) received a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective from equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s current price.

JEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.86 ($31.60).

Shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) stock opened at €28.10 ($33.06) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.77. Jenoptik AG has a 52 week low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 52 week high of €27.52 ($32.38).

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

