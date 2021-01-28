Harvest Finance Reaches Market Cap of $60.13 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $60.13 million and $2.04 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $131.76 or 0.00423181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 471,639 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,327 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

