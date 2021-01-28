Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 7,993 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

