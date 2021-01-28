Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 365,357 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365,357 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Amdocs by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Amdocs by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Amdocs by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

DOX opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.65.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.