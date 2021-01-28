Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,516 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Plug Power by 166.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 292,669 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Plug Power by 193.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 42,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 18.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,779,000 after purchasing an additional 314,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 86.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.21 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $63,362,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

