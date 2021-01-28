Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPCE. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. 140166 lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,156,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

