Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 26,000 Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

Fisker Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

