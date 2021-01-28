Hardy Reed LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hardy Reed LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.96.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

