HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 161,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HONE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

