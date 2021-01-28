HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HONE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 145,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 326.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 103,621 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 64.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 86,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 26.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ HONE opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $609.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.76.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HONE shares. TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.