Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CSFB raised Hannover Rück from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Societe Generale raised Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hannover Rück from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.93. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.03.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

