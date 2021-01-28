Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.67 and last traded at $60.15. 1,097,919 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 828,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

