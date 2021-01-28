Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 493,464 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 202,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAFC shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
The stock has a market cap of $391.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
In related news, Director John J. Ahn bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,213,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 677.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 319,307 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 35,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
About Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)
Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
