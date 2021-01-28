Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 493,464 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 202,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAFC shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market cap of $391.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Ahn bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,213,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 677.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 319,307 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 35,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

