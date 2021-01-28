Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

HAFC stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.60. 2,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a market cap of $417.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $309,983.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

