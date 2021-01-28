Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HALO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,608,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,363,508 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

