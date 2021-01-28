Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Up 5.9%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 241,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 363,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HNRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hallador Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,063 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Hallador Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

