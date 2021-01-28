Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) were down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 6,329,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 6,580,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, Director Stuart Lichter purchased 10,813,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $15,139,283.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 812,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,918,988 shares of company stock worth $15,285,531. 81.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $352,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

