GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.75.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.33. 235,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,564,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.