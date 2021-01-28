GWM Advisors LLC Sells 15,192 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,252,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $323.59. 1,723,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,749,570. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $330.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.