GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,093,000 after buying an additional 352,771 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after buying an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,478,000 after buying an additional 134,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,237,000 after buying an additional 88,749 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,773,000 after buying an additional 185,562 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.15. 46,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,214. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.98. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $96.09.

