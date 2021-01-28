GWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 303.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $605,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.42. 806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $84.18.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.