GWM Advisors LLC Buys 20,621 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,621 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

