Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.26

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.26 and traded as high as $26.80. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.26. The company has a market cap of C$721.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38.
Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$52.04 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 17,400 shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.05 per share, with a total value of C$453,270.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,270.
Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GCG)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
