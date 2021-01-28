Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.26

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.26 and traded as high as $26.80. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.26. The company has a market cap of C$721.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$52.04 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.53%.

In other Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 17,400 shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.05 per share, with a total value of C$453,270.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,270.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

