Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $87,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $147.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $168.52.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 335,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411,884 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,083,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $60,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GH. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.