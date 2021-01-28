Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Down 6%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.17 and last traded at $30.94. 1,266,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 681,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $891.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Groupon by 232,500.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

