Griffon Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Griffon has increased its dividend by 22.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Griffon stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Griffon has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $660.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.40 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Griffon news, Director Henry A. Alpert purchased 5,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

