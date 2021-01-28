Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Collective Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CGRO opened at $12.53 on Thursday. Collective Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

