Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 98 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR opened at $187.99 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $206.45. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 151.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

