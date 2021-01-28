Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 185 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in V.F. by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 225,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 50,203 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in V.F. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average is $74.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

