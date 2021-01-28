Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $990,000 Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $71,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,496,000 after acquiring an additional 848,740 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after purchasing an additional 554,354 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $30,432,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 171.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 622,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 393,237 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $83.24 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

