Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,679,000 after acquiring an additional 423,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after acquiring an additional 240,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after buying an additional 94,832 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

