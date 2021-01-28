Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $4.43 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 691.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,830.79 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,934.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,775.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,638.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

