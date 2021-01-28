Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $301,000 Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 736.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 474,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 42,156 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAIN opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

