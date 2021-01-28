Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 487 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,974 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,076 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average of $107.37. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

