Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI opened at $80.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

