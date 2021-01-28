Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.60

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $900,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

