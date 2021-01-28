GreenSpace Brands Inc. (JTR.V) (CVE:JTR) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (JTR.V) (CVE:JTR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.12. GreenSpace Brands Inc. (JTR.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 64,250 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.37. The firm has a market cap of C$43.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (JTR.V) (CVE:JTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.80 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that GreenSpace Brands Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company provides snack food products, such as raw and roasted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits under the Central Roast brand; and cheese-free products under the GO VEGGIE brand name.

