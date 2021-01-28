Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Trading Down 9.2%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares dropped 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 984,389 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 846,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $166,463.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,965.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at $36,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,400 shares of company stock worth $570,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 702,962 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Greenlane by 86.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,340 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

