Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GNCGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Greencore Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

GNCGY opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.38 million, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.40. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.