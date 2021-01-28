Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GWB traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $24.59. 538,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,279. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

