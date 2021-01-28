Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 937 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.14 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $207.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

