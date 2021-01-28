Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GPK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $115,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.