Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a report released on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

NYSE GGG opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 521.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 2,355.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $256,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $398,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,403,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,524 shares of company stock worth $8,556,066. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.