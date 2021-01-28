Gossip Coin Trading 27.2% Lower This Week (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $19,884.81 and $9.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019463 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 52.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.