GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.53.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.41.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.